Jaguars add 8 coaches thanks to Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced eight additions to the coaching staff as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. The league-wide program is designed to use training camps to give minority coaches a chance to observe, participate and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

All eight coaches will be with the team for the entirety of training camp, which is slated to begin on Monday. Jaguars assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington led the search for this year’s participants. Washington twice participated in the program as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2017 and the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship participants NAME POSITION GROUP NAME POSITION GROUP Israel Abraham Tight Ends Marcus Coleman Linebackers/Special Teams Vincent Dancy Running Backs Winston Delattiboudere Defensive Line PeeJay Jack Wide Receivers Brock Marion Safeties Tee Mitchell Cornerbacks Arthur Ray Offensive Line

Israel Abraham currently serves as the associate head coach/special teams coordinator/running backs coach at American International College in Springfield, Mass. The 2022 season is the beginning of his second stint at the school. Abraham also served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for three seasons (2017-19). His previous coaching stops include College of the Holy Cross (2019-22), Susquehanna University (2015-16) and Stonehill College (2012-15). He played college football at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass (2008-11) as a cornerback and fullback. He was previously a fellow with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.

Marcus Coleman is entering his fifth season as the secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Trinity University. Prior to joining Trinity, Coleman was the head coach and defensive coordinator of the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League. Coleman’s previous stops in the Indoor Football League also include the Iowa Brainstormers (2016-18) and Tri City Fever (2016). He also spent time as a coach at Pflugerville High School in Pflugerville, Texas in 2015. Since 2012, Coleman has hosted his own radio show and performed play-by-play duties for 1250 ESPN in San Antonio, Texas. Coleman played defensive back at Texas Tech and was drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) in the 1996 draft by the New York Jets. He played 11 seasons in the NFL (1996-2006) for the Jets, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

Vincent Dancy took over as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State University in January 2018. Prior to being named head coach, Dancy served as the defensive coordinator and was named interim head coach in November of 2017. In 2014, Dancy was the defensive coordinator for Paine College in Augusta, Ga.. Dancy spent four seasons at Jackson State University (2009-13) as a graduate assistant and later the safeties coach. He graduated from Jackson State, where he was a four-year letterman in football and an All-SWAC performer at linebacker and safety. The Shuqualak, Miss. native earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jackson State in 2006 and a master’s in counseling and psychology from West Alabama. He also earned a second master’s degree in physical education as a graduate assistant at Jackson State.

Winston Delattiboudere III (dee-la-tee-bow-dare) is in his first season as assistant head coach and defensive line coach at the University of Akron.. DeLattiboudere landed at Akron after one season as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line at Oregon. During his tenure at Oregon, he helped mentor a trio of All-Pac-12 performers in DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, DL Popo Aumavae and DL Brandon Dorlus. He began his coaching career at UNC Charlotte in 2020 as a defensive line graduate assistant. Delattiboudere played collegiately at Minnesota as a defensive end. He appeared in 51 games making 37 starts from 2015-19. In his 51 contests, he recorded 83 total tackles, 5.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.

PeeJay Jack currently serves as a quarterbacks coach for Elite11. Jack has been coaching since 2015 at various places including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a youth developmental football coach (2015-17). He was also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Space Coast High School (2017-19) in Port St. John, Fla. Jack also spent one season as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League. He played college football at Western Connecticut State University as a quarterback and wide receiver. After his collegiate career, Jack played quarterback in the Arena Football League as well as in France for the Elancourt Templiers of the Ligue Élite de Football Américain.

Brock Marion most recently coached in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2022. In 2021, Marion earned a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings. His main responsibilities included analyzing game and practice film as well as formulating detailed game plans. Marion was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (196th overall) in the 1993 draft. He played five seasons in Dallas and won two Super Bowls as a member of the Cowboys. He also played for the Miami Dolphins (1998-03), where he earned three Pro Bowl nods, and Detroit Lions (2004). Marion played college football at the University of Nevada and was inducted in the school’s Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tee Mitchell currently serves as the running backs coach at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Fla. In 2021, Mitchell was on Duke University’s staff as an offensive analyst. His main responsibilities included working with the wide receivers and managing scout team operations and meetings. In his first season as a coach in 2020, Mitchell served as a defensive backs coach at West Georgia with a focus on nickel cornerbacks. In 2019, Mitchell served as a scouting associate with the Jaguars, where he assisted the personnel staff in several areas. Mitchell played football and graduated from Mercer University in 2019 with a degree in business administration marketing. Upon his graduation, Mitchell left Mercer as the all-time leader in rushing yards (2,660) and all-purpose yards (3,432) in school history. In 2013, the Jacksonville native graduated from Bolles High School, located just six miles from TIAA Bank Field.

Arthur Ray most recently served as an offensive line analyst at the University of Arkansas. His main responsibilities include assisting the offensive staff in game plan preparation and recruiting efforts. In 2020, Ray participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to 2020, Ray worked as an offensive line coach at Northwood University (2019-20). Ray also served as the head coach at Curie Metropolitan High School in Chicago, Ill (2018-19) and worked as an offensive line coach at De La Salle Institute (2016-18). He signed as an undrafted free agent and spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Ray was diagnosed with cancer shortly before graduating high school in 2007, and after nine surgeries and countless hours of chemotherapy, he was finally able resume his football career in 2011 at Michigan State. The Spartans honored his scholarship while he was enrolled at the school, and the NCAA granted him two additional years of eligibility. Ray finished his collegiate career at Fort Lewis College.