Jaguars running back James Robinson avoids PUP list to start training camp

With the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning training camp practices for the 2022 season on Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said the team would not be placing any players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start camp, including third-year running back James Robinson.

There was a possibility that Robinson could begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, as he suffered a torn Achilles in late December while playing a game against the New York Jets last season. He is still not fully healthy and will need more time to recover from the significant injury, but he appears to be on the right rack to begin the season.

Robinson mentioned in June that he was feeling “pretty good,” but also “not trying to rush anything.” He was seen on Monday working off to the side, but moving smoothly.

Players on the physically unable to perform list can be activated at any point before final roster cuts on Aug. 30. However, once a player takes a practice rep, that player cannot be placed back on the list.

If a player were to remain on the PUP list after final roster cuts, he would have to miss a minimum of four games — a recent change from six games — before being eligible to return to practice. That player would also then be immediately eligible to return to game action with no set minimum for number of practices (it used to be two weeks of practice before a player became active for games off of the PUP list).

As of the first day of training camp. however, the Jaguars will not have to worry about players on the PUP list.

In 2021, Robinson played in 13 games before suffering the aforementioned injury. He recorded 164 carries for 767 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 322 yards.

The Jaguars signed Robinson as an undrafted free agent in late April of 2020. He ended up winning the starting running back job in training camp that season, which allowed Jacksonville to move on from incumbent starter Leonard Fournette. As a rookie, Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards on 240 carries (4.5 yards per carry) and scored 10 total touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving).