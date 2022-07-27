Trevor Lawrence expected to have breakout season in 2022

There is a lot to look forward to heading into the 2022 season for the newly shaken up Jacksonville Jaguars. They fired Urban Meyer, brought in a Super Bowl winning coach in Doug Pederson and many experts think that second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to make a big leap this season.

For instance, Pro Football Focus has Lawrence as their top second-year breakout candidate for the 2022 season to an almost “no-duh” stance.

He delivered the second-highest passing grade any quarterback achieved against the Colts’ defense all season, trailing only Lamar Jackson’s absurd Week 5 outing when he went for 442 yards and four scores on 37-of-43 passing. Lawrence himself went 23-of-32 for 223 yards and two scores. That stat line would have even been better were it not for four drops from his receivers. Those troubles were all too common a theme for Lawrence as a rookie. His pass-catchers dropped 37 passes in 2021 — the second most of any quarterback in the NFL — for a total of 226 air yards lost. With an improved receiving corps and a much-improved coaching staff this fall, the Jaguars won’t have to wait until Week 18 to see that kind of play from Lawrence in Year 2.

I know it’s always kind of a running joke to complain about drops and point out drops as an issue, and while it’s a purely subjective stat, as you can see by PFF here Lawrence was a big time victim of drops. Hopefully with the additions to the receiving group and having a potential safety net in the likes of Travis Etienne, Lawrence will have a lot more easy passes and a lot less drops for the Jaguars in 2022.