Jaguars sign kicker Elliott Fry, Waive Andrew Mevis

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already decided to add some competition to their place-kicker room just a week into training camp. Announced earlier today, the franchise signed kicker Elliott Fry, while they waived undrafted free agent rookie kicker Andrew Mevis.

The move comes just a day after the team saw Mevis struggle during team drills, going just 1 of 4 on the day, missing wide right on multiple occasions. Free agent signee kicker Ryan Santoso was better during team drills but did struggle during warmups.

The Jaguars are looking for a full-time kicker this year to replace Matthew Wright, who the team waived earlier this year. Though Wright was adept at making field goals, his kick-off skills needed some serious work, making Jacksonville one of the worst teams at getting touchbacks all year.

Both Mevis and Santoso were fine in that regard, nailing all of their touchbacks during drills earlier this week.

Fry, entering his fourth year in the NFL, has bounced around to multiple teams, including the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He would not ultimately play for all of those franchises but was able to see action in games with the Falcons in 2020, making his NFL debut by converting a field goal and going one-for-two on extra points. He would play for one game with the Chiefs in 2021 and play for a game with the Bengals last year.

In his career, Fry has converted five out of six of his field goals, while hitting five out of seven of his extra points. He also has a 50% touchback percentage, converting eight out of 16t of his kickoffs for touchbacks.