Watch: Jaguars players continue work with offseason coming to an end

There’s still plenty of work to be done before the start of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That work will be put to the test early, during training camp and beyond until the regular season, but some Jaguars players are taking advantage of their time off, getting prepared for the grueling days of camp that are set to begin.

One of the most important players within the franchise, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has been seen working plenty throughout the year with his receivers away from the practice field and coaches.

That didn’t change when third-year receiver Laviska Shenault posted a video on his Instagram page that showed Lawrence throwing to Shenault and other Jags receivers that weren’t able to be seen in the video.

Take a look:

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was working out at UNF with Jags receivers, including WR Laviska Shenault: pic.twitter.com/fqayTplKx2 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 9, 2022

Though Shenault is coming off of a down year in 2021, his promise that was seen during his days at Colorado, as well as what he showed during his rookie season in Jacksonville is what many are continuing to cling onto. Noted by Jaguars receiver coach Chris Jackson as an incredibly hard worker, it’s not surprising to see Shenault get some extra work in with his QB1.

Lawrence has said countless times that he and his receivers would try to put some workouts together, though he didn’t want to share with anyone when and where they’d be doing their work to limit random people showing up. This time, the pair (along with others not seen on video) were putting their work in at a local university, the University of North Florida.

“We have a little plan. It’s not done yet, so I don't want to put it all out there. Also, people are weird, and I don’t want everybody knowing where we’re going,” Lawrence said just before the offseason break began.

“But yeah, we’re going to go somewhere and get some work in, have a little bit of fun, just fellowship a little bit. That’s the biggest thing. Obviously, it’s good to go throw for a couple of days, but just getting to hang out and get to know each other more and just spend some time together is a lot of fun.”

That appears to have come to pass, and plenty of Jaguars have gathered around to put in some work. That includes first-overall pick Travon Walker, fellow first-round pick Devin Lloyd, veteran pass rushers Josh Allen and Dauwane smoot and many more.

The front-7 players participated in a workout led by former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis and the “Gridiron Gang,” who train players on their fundamental skills, including hands, technique and other additional skills.

#Jaguars OLB Josh Allen and company work out with former Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis, working on hands here: pic.twitter.com/8LeDXZtV0Z — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 9, 2022

Walker enters his rookie season in Jacksonville with some high expectations. He will instantly become a starter on the team’s defense opposite of Allen, who is entering his fourth season in Jacksonville. The same can be said for fellow first-round pick linebacker Devin Lloyd, who will earn a starting role with the team on Day 1.

Regardless, it’s clear to see that Jaguars players are taking their time off seriously, working to get better. It’s a positive, also, to see how much the rookies are working to get better, showcasing what Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke stated about their work ethic just following their selections.

The Jaguars will begin training camp on July 24 .