Trevor Lawrence to play “a couple of series” vs. Browns

By Ryan Day
NFL: Hall of Fame Game-Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at practice on Wednesday morning that quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be getting more playing time in this week’s preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns than he did last week, according to Demetrius Harvey who currently writes for Big Cat Country is slated to start at The Florida Times-Union next week.

As in, he’ll be getting more than the zero snaps he saw against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game.

What’s implied in head coach Doug Pederson’s promise that Trevor Lawrence would play “a couple of series” is that the first-team offense would also be playing a couple of series, as there’s very little to gain from your starting quarterback throwing to your WR7 or having his blindside protected by the backup offensive tackle’s backup. There might be specific snaps where a change-of-pace running back is brought in, or they want to see what a certain wide receiver can do, but it’ll likely be the starters for much of the first quarter on Friday.

In (somewhat) related news, newly signed wide receiver Christian Kirk is looking like the ankle injury he suffered earlier this week isn’t anything serious as he was doing agility drills and running at practice on Wednesday morning, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report.

All in all, not a bad Wednesday morning for Jacksonville news.

Go Jaguars.

