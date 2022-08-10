Trevor Lawrence to play “a couple of series” vs. Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at practice on Wednesday morning that quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be getting more playing time in this week’s preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns than he did last week, according to Demetrius Harvey who currently writes for Big Cat Country is slated to start at The Florida Times-Union next week.

As in, he’ll be getting more than the zero snaps he saw against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says that QB Trevor Lawrence and the starting offense will play a couple of series, get reps on Friday vs. Browns: pic.twitter.com/wCgKWEhSVs — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 10, 2022

What’s implied in head coach Doug Pederson’s promise that Trevor Lawrence would play “a couple of series” is that the first-team offense would also be playing a couple of series, as there’s very little to gain from your starting quarterback throwing to your WR7 or having his blindside protected by the backup offensive tackle’s backup. There might be specific snaps where a change-of-pace running back is brought in, or they want to see what a certain wide receiver can do, but it’ll likely be the starters for much of the first quarter on Friday.

In (somewhat) related news, newly signed wide receiver Christian Kirk is looking like the ankle injury he suffered earlier this week isn’t anything serious as he was doing agility drills and running at practice on Wednesday morning, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report.

Kirk is out here running and doing some agility stuff to the side and is stretching, so again, doesn't seem serious. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 10, 2022

All in all, not a bad Wednesday morning for Jacksonville news.

Go Jaguars.