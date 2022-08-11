The road to the 2022 NFL Season continues on Friday evening as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns at home at TIAA Bank Field with some big 2022 debuts. For the Jaguars, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be making his debut after sitting out the Hall of Fame Game last week.

On the other side for the Browns, the quarterback they traded for in the offseason, Deshaun Watson, will be making his debut amid all the controversy. It will be exciting to see Lawrence take the field after all the reports of how he’s looked in training camp.

The other exciting thing to watch on Friday evening will be another run out by first overall pick Travon Walker. Walker had an excellent debut last week during the Hall of Fame game, picking up his first sack. Walker looked like he belonged on the first snap of the game, regardless if he got a penalty for roughing the quarterback or not. Personally, I think that’s a good tone to set with the opposing team on the first snap: Pain.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Browns

Live Stream: NFL Network with Preseason Pass, locally on WFOX

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM • 99.9 FM

When: Friday, August 12, 7:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL