Jaguars WR Christian Kirk among those that will not dress tonight vs. Browns

Most starters will play tonight as the Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns at 7:00 p.m. ET. But, some of the players still coming back from injuries won’t be available, among those who will not dress tonight for a second-straight week.

The list is brief as most players will get a shot to suit up against Cleveland. However, there are still a couple of notable players that won’t give it a go, including receiver Christian Kirk, the team’s high-priced free agent signee.

Kirk injured his ankle during the team’s practice on Monday, but it is not expected to be serious. On Wednesday, Kirk did not practice with the team as they geared up to play later this evening.

Along with Kirk, receiver Jamal Agnew will not give it a go, still making his complete return from a hip injury suffered last season. Agnew has been participating in team drills of late, however, and it is simply for precautionary reasons as to why he won’t play tonight.

A couple of defenders that won't give it a go tonight are cornerback Darious Williams and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Williams has been seen sporting a red “no contact” penny throughout camp. He has been participating more in individual drills, along with some team drills over the past several days.

Lloyd is expected to participate fully for the first time early next week but has not been available due to a hamstring injury since camp opened on July 25.

Running back James Robinson is still making his way back from a torn Achilles suffered late last season, while receiver Laviska Shenault is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Doug Pederson indicated that he would be among those that will not play tonight.

Here are the rest of the players that will not suit up tonight:

10 WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

13 WR Christian Kirk

21 CB Darious Williams

25 RB James Robinson

33 LB Devin Lloyd

39 WR Jamal Agnew

73 OL Badara Traore