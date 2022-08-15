Jaguars reduce roster to 85 players

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players on Monday, cutting the team’s official roster down to 85 players prior to the NFL’s deadline to do so by 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

The Jaguars waived quarterback Jake Luton, running back Matt Colburn II, wide receiver Ryan McDaniel and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray, while also waiving kicker Elliott Fry with a “waived/injured” designation.

Jacksonville will also need to reduce its roster from 85 players to 80 by Tuesday, Aug. 23, and then trim the roster to the final 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Note that the Jaguars technically have 86 players left on the roster. This is due to safety Ayo Oyelola — who was allocated to Jacksonville in May through the International Player Pathway program — not counting against the official roster total. Oyelola will remain with the Jaguars through training camp, and if Jacksonville chooses, will be added to the team’s practice squad ahead of the regular season (Jacksonville is allowed an extra practice squad spot for Oyelola).