FOX Sports unveils broadcast team for Jaguars vs. Commanders in Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road to open the 2022 season, as the team travels to Landover, Maryland to take on the Washington Football Team Commanders at FedExField. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on FOX.

Last week, FOX Sports announced its broadcaster lineups for the 2022 NFL season, and the assignments for Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 11.

FOX will send Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline reporter) to call the Week 1 contest between the Jaguars and Commanders.

Myers is a broadcasting veteran, now in his 22nd season of FOX NFL coverage. Smith, a former running back for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Vikings, enters his first full season calling NFL games, but has been with FOX Sports since 2016, working as a college football analyst and announcer. Hale enters her 11th season with FOX and has worked in various roles there.

The following week, the Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts for Jacksonville’s 2022 home opener at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. That game will be broadcast on CBS, but the announcer teams have not yet been unveiled.