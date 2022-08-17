The Jacksonville Jaguars have released defensive tackle Malcom Brown, saving $3 million against the cap this season. The reason for the move? Well, probably a lot, but as Florida Times-Union reporter Demetrius Harvey noted, Brown had been playing primarily with the backups’ backups for the majority of training camp.

Before coming to Jacksonville in March, the veteran defensive tackle had played six years in the NFL for two teams—the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots, the team that originally selected him 32nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s started 80 games over his career, playing in 89 total, and has missed just eight games in his career.

For his career, Brown has tallied 247 tackles (130 solos), 23 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, and 11.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown ranked No. 6 in the NFL in run-stop-percentage at 11.5% among defensive linemen who played at least 100 run-stop snaps last season.