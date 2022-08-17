Jacksonville Jaguars bring back outside linebacker Wyatt Ray

It didn’t take long for the Jacksonville Jaguars to bring back outside linebacker Wyatt Ray.

After waiving Ray on Tuesday in an effort to reduce the team’s roster down to 85 players, Jacksonville signed Ray back to the squad on Wednesday.

We have signed OLB Wyatt Ray.https://t.co/tHKBK9sr2p — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 18, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Jaguars released defensive tackle Malcom Brown, which opened up a roster spot to bring Ray back.

Ray, listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, played 14 defensive snaps and one specials team snap in Jacksonville’s 23-14 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Jaguars initially signed Ray on June 14. Prior to his time with Jacksonville, Ray played in 15 games (one start) for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He tallied 15 total tackles, and recorded a sack and a forced fumble.

Ray has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. After going undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, Ray signed with the Browns to get his NFL start.