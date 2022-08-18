Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced that running back James Robinson and linebacker Devin Lloyd are among the players not expected to dress for or participate in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

A full list of the players we know aren’t scheduled to play in the preseason home finale:

RB James Robinson

LB Devin Lloyd

DB Darious Williams

OL Will Richardson

OL Badara Traore

A new addition who is scheduled to dress is linebacker Wyatt Ray who played 14 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the team’s 23-14 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Jaguars initially signed Ray on June 14. Prior to his time with Jacksonville, Ray played in 15 games (one start) for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He tallied 15 total tackles, and recorded a sack and a forced fumble.

Ray has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. After going undrafted out of Boston College in 2019, Ray signed with the Browns to get his NFL start.