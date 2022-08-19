Steelers vs. Jaguars: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars get back on the field this Saturday, August 20 for their third preseason game of the 2022 season. After a matchup at home with the Cleveland Browns last week, the Jaguars host the hated Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field. We finally saw 2022 Trevor Lawrence last week and he did not disappoint.

While it’s only still just the preseason, the Jaguars starters looked very good last week against the Browns. The Jaguars defense completely shut down anything Deshaun Watson and the Browns wanted to do on offense, meanwhile the Jaguars offense showed off some big play potential, including some nice plays in running back Travis Etienne’s debut after missing last season with a foot injury.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Browns

Live Stream: NFL Network with Preseason Pass, locally on WFOX

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM • 99.9 FM

When: Saturday, August 20, 7:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL