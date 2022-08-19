Bleacher Report thinks Jaguars should cut Laviska Shenault

If there’s a position group that the Jacksonville Jaguars prioritized in free agency, it was wide receiver. And for good reason—DJ Chark had one foot out the door, Jamal Agnew and Tavon Austin had no business combining for the third-most targets on the team, Marvin Jones is a fine receiver but he shouldn’t have been Trevor Lawrence’s most frequent target.

And then there’s Laviska Shenault.

The third-year receiver is way down the depth chart as a result of the team signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton believes the Jaguars should just cut him and let him start over with a new squad.

Another aggressive offseason by the Jacksonville Jaguars was brought on after a disastrous 2021 season filled with drama and disappointing play. The new Jaguars coaching staff has a bunch of new talent to utilize, but incumbent talent is buried under the shiny toys. One such player is Laviska Shenault Jr. He was supposed to be the closest thing to multipurpose receiver Deebo Samuel, but his usage has not mirrored that skill set. With several of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s former assistants spread across the league employing similar principles, there’s not a better fit for Shenault than that scheme.

While it’s true that Shenault’s play left something to be desired last season, as did the entire Jaguars offense that struggled under Urban Meyer’s leadership, he was able to haul in 63 passes for 619 passes last season. But his talents aren’t lost on Jaguars’ coaches, at least not yet.