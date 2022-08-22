Jaguars make multitude of roster moves

As the Jaguars come closer to Week One and only being able to hold 53 players on the roster, Jacksonville made many roster moves today, waiving five players and releasing one.

According to the Jaguars official Public Relations account, offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, cornerback Shabari Davis, tight end Grayson Gunter, outside linebacker Wyatt Ray and wide receiver Lujuan Winningham were all waived today. In addition, receiver Marvin Hall was released. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that the Jaguars also cut Jeremiah Ledbetter from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Winningham is a little bit of a surprise, considering how impressive he played in practice. Winningham would consistently make contested catches, and seemed like a player the Jaguars could stash on their practice squad. Wyatt Ray was also interesting, as he was signed by the Jaguars four days prior.

The Jaguars and every other team in the NFL have to cut their roster down to 80 players by Tuesday. The Jaguars are currently at 79 players, with Ayo Oyelola not counting against the number because he’s coming from the International Player Pathway Progra. By August 23, the roster goes from 80 to 53.