The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Jake Luton back to their roster after recently releasing him. To make room on the roster, the team waived kicker Ryan Santoso.

Luton was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round (No. 189 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent training camp with the Jaguars in 2020 and 2021 and has appeared in two preseason games with Jacksonville in 2022, completing 22 of 38 passes for 186 yards.

In three career regular season games, all in 2020 with the Jaguars, Luton has completed 60 of 110 passes for 624 yards and two TDs.

The Marysville, Washington native attended Oregon State and played in 23 games, including 21 starts, for the Beavers after spending time at Ventura Community College and Idaho. He concluded his Oregon State career ranked fifth in school history with 42 touchdown passes and seventh with 5,227 passing yards.