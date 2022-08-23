Jaguars 53-man roster prediction before preseason finale

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox. You can sign up here.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have to get down to their first 53-man roster by 4:00pm EST today and it’s gonna be a wild ride. But as we get there, we’ve got one final roster prediction for y’all.

Let’s do this.

Quarterbacks (2): Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard

Yes, the team just re-signed Jake Luton. Yes, E.J. Perry made a few plays in the preseason. But Doug Pederson is going to want a little more experience in his quarterbacks room, although I could see Perry getting stashed on the practice squad.

Running backs (4): James Robinson, Travis Etienne, Snoop Conner, and Ryquell Armstead

The Jaguars coaching staff hasn’t telegraphed a position group more than their running backs room. James Robinson and Travis Etienne are both 1a and 1b on the offense, Snoop Conner has gotten first-team work in practice and in preseason, and Ryquell Armstead gives them a capable backup all the way in the RB4 slot. It’s a decent group, as long as the head coach doesn’t forget about James Robinson.

Tight ends (4): Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Dan Arnold, and Chris Manhertz

After going into the offseason and thinking Dan Arnold could join Evan Engram as a 1a and 1b pairing, like what the team is doing at running back, it’s become apparent the team thinks Evan Engram is the lone starting-caliber guy on this roster. Luke Farrell provides a decent pass-catching option along with blocking ability. Dan Arnold is playing with the backups’ backups, so I wonder if he’s on the outside looking in going into Week 1.

Wide receivers (6): Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, and Laquon Treadwell

It looks good on paper, but it all depends on how quickly Trevor Lawrence can get into a steady, consistent rhythm with Christian Kirk. The QB1 force-fed him production in the newly signed receiver’s lone preseason action so far, and it led to some missed throws, but my expectation is that these wrinkles get worked out over the next few weeks before the season opener. Undrafted free agent Kevin Austin, Jr. is probably the first guy they call if they decide to keep seven.

Offensive line (9): Ben Bartch, Brandon Scherff, Will Richardson Jr., Tyler Shatley, Luke Fortner, Cam Robinson, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little, and Cole Van Lanen

Wes Martin was set to earn a spot as one of the last guys on the 53-man roster, but a trade with the Green Bay Packers is imminent for backup interior offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and John Shipley of JaguarReport.com says he’s the guy set to be released to make room.

Defensive line (7): Foley Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Arden Key, Dawuane Smoot, Jay Tufele, Adam Gotsis

Listen, the defensive line looks strong. Is part of that because the new-look Jaguars defensive scheme allows guys like Josh Allen and Travon Walker to take the pressure off from the edge? Absolutely. But with Arden Key, Foley Fatukasi, and Roy Robertson-Harris showing out during preseason there’s good reason to be optimistic in the trenches.

Linebacker (7): Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Travon Walker, Shaq Quarterman, Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oloukun, and Chad Muma

Before the preseason, I would have said Shaq Quarterman was on the outside looking in. But he got a ton of reps with the starters last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Again, a strong group that will help their defensive line brethren.

Cornerbacks (6): Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Montaric Brown, and Chris Claybrooks

Montaric Brown has impressed in practice and games too much to let him potentially hit the waiver wire.

Safeties (5): Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andrew Wingard, Rudy Ford, and Daniel Thomas

If the Jaguars decide to keep an extra receiver or offensive lineman, that last spot could be Daniel Thomas vs. Rudy Ford, depending on if the coaching staff would rather have a guy who’s more of a special teams contributor (Rudy Ford) or a guy who can play the first three downs (Daniel Thomas).

Special teams (3): James McCourt, Logan Cooke, and Ross Matiscik

Head coach Doug Pederson said the team put in a waiver claim for former Los Angeles Chargers kicker James McCourt and they’re trying to get him here as soon as possible. Please do not @ me about special teams.