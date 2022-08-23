The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to trade for Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, according to JaguarReport.com’s John Shipley. To make room on their roster, they’ll reportedly release backup offensive lineman Wes Martin.

Can confirm. Wes Martin is the OL set to be released to make room. Van Lanen has played both guard and tackle https://t.co/FpYs2oOklv — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 23, 2022

Cole Van Lanen is a versatile offensive lineman who should fit in nicely to head coach Doug Pederson’s plans to shore up the depth within that position group. Van Lanen was a sixth-round selection (214th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, earning a four-year rookie deal shortly after being drafted. But before the season opener last year, the Packers released Van Lanen as part of their final roster cuts, signing to the practice squad the next day after clearing waivers.

He’s played in one game in his career as a guard—a Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens—before being signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers. If the trade clears, he should (somewhat) easily make the final 53-man roster.