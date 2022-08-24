 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NFL Preseason Odds Jaguars vs. Falcons: Who loses first?

By Alfie Crow
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, August 27 to finish out the 2022 preseason after a week of joint practices with the Falcons. Unfortunately for those viewing at home or headed up to Mercedes-Benz Field, it’s unlikely you will see a lot of the Jaguars starters.

It’s a battle of the backups and that makes it especially fun for degenerate gamblers.

That’s right, pre-season NFL odds baby.

As it starts right now, the Jaguars are four-point underdogs, which means that the books makers seem to think the Falcons depth is somewhat better than the Jaguars depth currently, and to be perfectly honest with you I can’t argue one way or another, because I don’t know anything about the Falcons.

I will say that the Falcons do have a promising rookie backup quarterback in Desmond Ridder, so it actually makes a lot of sense for the Falcons to be favored, especially when he will be going up against the likes of C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton.

