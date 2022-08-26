Jaguars vs. Falcons: How to Watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons to close out the 2022 NFL Preseason. By the time the game hits, the Jaguars and Falcons should actually know each other quite well, as they spent the week holding joint practices and scrimmaging against each other. The bad thing about that is, you’re unlikely to see a lot of the top players from either side.

So far in the preseason for the Jaguars, despite their 0-3 record, I’d venture to say it’s been largely positive and encouraging with what they have done on the field, especially with the defensive front seven. Former first round pick Josh Allen has looked impressive so far, as well as the 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker. The real surprise of the preseason far however has been the emergence of free agent pick up Arden Key. Key has been a menace on passing downs lining up inside and terrorizing quarterbacks. The first team defense has done an excellent job on third downs and passing downs.

On the offensive side of the ball, things have actually looked quite good with a bit of a caveat. Running back Travis Etienne looks healthy and explosive, bringing a dynamic to the offense they were missing last season with only James Robinson. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has done well moving the offense up and down the field, showing off some passes down the field, but the team has struggled to punch the ball in the endzone. As always, you have to keep in mind it’s the preseason so things like a full redzone package won’t be in the game plan, but it’s still something to keep in mind when the season starts.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

Live Stream: NFL Network with Preseason Pass, locally on WJAX

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM • 99.9 FM

When: Saturday, August 27, 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA