The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a few roster moves ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jaguars claimed kicker Jake Verity off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Friday. Jacksonville also waived quarterback Jake Luton and linebacker Grant Morgan.

Verity will now battle James McCourt — who was claimed by the Jaguars on Tuesday — for the starting placekicker role for Jacksonville.

Verity went undrafted out of East Carolina in 2021, and was later signed by the Baltimore Ravens in May of that year. He spent the 2021 season on Baltimore’s practice squad, but was moved to the practice squad/injured list on Dec. 1 of last year.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Colts signed Verity in February. According to the Jaguars, Verity has made six of his seven combined field goal attempts — including four field goals from 40-plus yards away — during the 2021 preseason with the Ravens and 2022 preseason with the Colts.

While at East Carolina, Verity appeared in 47 games from 2016 through 2020 and finished his career as the Pirates’ all-time leading scorer. He made 74 of his 97 field goal attempts (75.5 percent), and was successful on 130 of his 133 extra point attempts (97.7 percent), scoring 352 total points.

Luton was just signed (again) by the Jaguars on Tuesday, after he was initially waived by Jacksonville during the first round of roster cuts on Aug. 15. Morgan was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in May.