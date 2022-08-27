The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time to conclude the 2022 preseason.

Ahead of the game, Jacksonville announced its list of players who will not dress, and unsurprisingly, nearly all of the team’s projected starters are sitting this one out.

The full list includes 27 players who will not participate on Saturday. Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little — who are battling each other for the starting right tackle position — will both sit out, according to head coach Doug Pederson. However, Little is not officially on the inactive list.

RT Walker Little & Jawaan Taylor will not play today, however Coach Pederson wants to wait to announce a starter.



Expect LB Devin Lloyd to play about a quarter today. https://t.co/Q539Z0nT6a — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) August 27, 2022

In other news, rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd is expected to play for the first time this preseason.

Meanwhile, several players fighting for a roster spot will get one last chance to make an impression before final roster cuts (due Tuesday by 4 p.m. Eastern Time).

The full list of Jacksonville players who will not participate in Saturday’s game against Atlanta is below: