The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 3 preseason finale with kickoff on Saturday, August 27 at 3:00pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The preseason has been largely positive and encouraging, despite their 0-3 record. Former first round pick Josh Allen has looked impressive so far, as well as the 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker. The real surprise of the preseason has been the emergence of free agent pick up Arden Key, who has been a menace on passing downs lining up inside and terrorizing quarterbacks. The first team defense has done an excellent job on third downs and passing downs.

Ready... set... let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

It’s live blog time...

6:01 PM: That’s the game. The Falcons defeat the Jaguars by a final score of 28-12. Jacksonville finishes the preseason 0-4 (but it doesn’t matter).

Wrapped up the preseason on a high note. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2022

5:36 PM: The Falcons are pouring it on now. Tyler Allgeier scores a touchdown for the second time today. Atlanta now leads 28-12 with 10:53 left to play.

5:26 PM: End of the third quarter — Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 12

5:10 PM: Atlanta adds to its lead after Caleb Huntley scores. The Falcons are now up on the Jaguars by a score of 21-12 with 5:08 to play in the third quarter.

4:30 PM: Jacksonville’s Xavier Crawford intercepts Desmond Ridder to end the first half. Atlanta leads 14-12 at halftime.

4:28 PM: Touchdown, Jaguars! E.J. Perry found Laquon Treadwell for a seven-yard touchdown strike. The two-point conversion was no good. Falcons lead 14-12.

4:21 PM: E.J. Perry to Tim Jones for another long gain, 41 yards this time. Jones is a gamer!

4:12 PM: Atlanta’s Quinton Bell blocks Logan Cooke’s punt. The Falcons take over at the 1-yard-line and Qadree Ollison punches it in one play later. The Falcons lead the Jaguars 14-6 with 3:31 to play in the first half.

AHHHHHHHHHH OH MY BELL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2022

4:00 PM: James McCourt adds on another field goal, this time from 38 yards out. The Falcons lead the Jaguars 7-6.

3:49 PM: Sack lunch! De’Shaan Dixon sacks Desmond Ridder to force fourth down.

3:41 PM: End of the first quarter, Falcons lead the Jaguars 7-3.

3:35 PM: A bit of a wild sequence on the last drive. E.J. Perry hit Tim Jones for a 49-yard gain early. Later, Perry found Laviska Shenault in the end zone, but it was called back due to a holding call on Darryl Williams. Newly-signed kicker Jake Verity then missed a 46-yard field goal.

3:27 PM: The Falcons are on the board. Desmond Ridder connected with Tyler Allgeier for a two-yard touchdown pass. Atlanta leads Jacksonville 7-3 with 4:30 left in the first quarter.

3:14 PM: We got a kicker, y’all. Jaguars up 3-0 after James McCourt boots a 54-yard field goal in his first kick with the team. Feels good.

3:12 PM: Those Bible verses are about to be fire tomorrow from Daniel Thomas.

️ WAR DAMN TURNOVER



Daniel Thomas with an interception on the first play from scrimmage. He likely to make the roster, but this might help cement it.pic.twitter.com/n2EY7Y5Fn3 — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 27, 2022

3:04 PM: Jaguars won toss and deferred. Falcons will start on offense and Jaguars will start on defense. It’s time to watch Devin Lloyd, folks

2:52 PM: Very, very ready to see Devin Lloyd in action.

2:51 PM: Been getting the question of “Why is K’Lavon Chaisson playing today?” a lot and... well... the answer is because he’s not good enough to earn the preseason finale off. He’s a backup and the two players at his position are inactive. Pretend you don’t know what round K’Lavon Chaisson was drafted in and it starts to make sense.

2:19 PM: Looks like newly acquired offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen could play some today against the Falcons.

1:45 PM: Might be easier to just post who is playing, to be honest. Interesting that Jawaan Taylor is officially inactive but Walker Little isn’t after what head coach Doug Pederson said earlier. Here is the full list of Jaguars who are not playing today.

Long list of Jaguars players who will not play today against the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/dGwpoBtQ78 — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 27, 2022

12:17 PM: Doug Pederson said Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor won’t play today.