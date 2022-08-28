Jaguars Preseason Week 3: Player of the Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have invested just two top-100 draft picks at wide receiver since 2014. Those picks were D.J. Chark, who is now a member of the Detroit Lions, and Laviska Shenault, who scored zero touchdowns on 100 targets last season.

Jaguars fans have understandably had sell themselves on the receiver room the past few years. However, there may finally be a homegrown talent that’s worth getting exciting about: Tim “Himothy” Jones.

Against the Atlanta Falcons in preseason Week 3, Jones became the first player in franchise history to reach 100-plus yards of scrimmage on three or less touches in a preseason game (don’t fact-check me).

EJ Perry is looking good!! He gets this through a small window while rolling out to the left... Tim Jones manages to hold on after a big hit by Tabor pic.twitter.com/RDVphA0C16 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 27, 2022

If Tim Jones somehow doesn't make the #Jaguars roster, fans will riot.



Had a couple of deep plays today, and had another tough catch for a first after absorbing a big hit.



3 catches for 103 yards after last week 5 catches for 70 with a ton of YACpic.twitter.com/rH4rA9qfMN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 27, 2022

Here’s his biggest play from the week prior:

EJ ➡️ TIM JONES FOR 51 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/dx8yb1msrP — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 21, 2022

The 24-year-old wideout finished fourth all-time in career receptions at Southern Mississippi before joining Jacksonville’s practice squad for the 2021 season as an undrafted rookie.

It’s fair to point out that Jones did most of his damage in the 2022 preseason against second- and third-stringers, but at the very least he should be in true contention for spot on the 53-man roster.

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, and Jamal Agnew should be locks to make the team. How the rest of the room shapes out this season depends on whether Jaguars brass prefer meh receivers with high draft pedigree (Shenault and Laquon Treadwell) over a potential diamond in the rough in Jones.