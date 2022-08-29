Report: Jaguars to Release WR Laquon Treadwell

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, according to Jamal St. Cyr of News 4 Jax.

Source: Jaguars cut Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell.



Treadwell had 434 yards receiving for the Jags in 2021. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 29, 2022

The former 23rd overall draft pick was quietly not just one of Jacksonville’s most productive receivers down the stretch last season, but also one of the more consistent receivers across the entire league.

NFL Players with 50+ receiving yards in each of the last six weeks (Week 12-17)



Mark Andrews

Cooper Kupp

Laquon Treadwell — Russell Clay (@RussellJClay) January 3, 2022

Treadwell enjoyed the best season of his six-year career, finishing with 33 catches, 434 yards, and one touchdown in 12 games played. Given his solid 2021 campaign, and the fact that the team doesn’t roster many other weapons with his physical profile, he’s a strong candidate to return to the practice squad if he doesn’t get a better offer elsewhere.

In terms of implications for the rest of the receiving room, this transaction is another good sign for preseason standout Tim Jones. The undrafted second-year wideout seems like a strong bet to make the team following Treadwell’s release, especially if the team is also looking to move on from underwhelming 2020 second-round WR Laviska Shenault.

As of today, I’d expect both Jones and Shenault - along with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, and Jamal Agnew - to all be kept on Jacksonville’s final 53-man roster.