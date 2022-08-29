The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing backup safety Rudy Ford, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Jaguars are releasing safety and special teams ace Rudy Ford, source said. Had a role last year on defense and the new coaching staff only viewed him in ST role. Multiple teams attempted a trade but his $2M salary was prohibitive and he’s now available on open market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

As we said in our 53-man roster prediction last week, that final safety spot was going to likely come down to Daniel Thomas vs. Rudy Ford, with the former more suited for three-down play in a base defense and the latter being a special teams ace. Looks like head coach Doug Pederson decided on the true backup at safety as opposed to a boost on special teams.

Rudy Ford came to Jacksonville in March of last year, after signing a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. And while he played a career-high 15 games last year (along with a career-high four starts) and grabbing the first interception of his career, it wasn’t enough to stay with a Jaguars team that is in rebuild mode.