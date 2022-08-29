As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready to finalize the team’s opening 53-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, the club parted ways with 10 players on Monday.

The cuts included wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, safety/special teams ace Rudy Ford, running back Ryquell Armstead and more.

We have made several roster moves.https://t.co/XJ2MLlvgFT — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 29, 2022

The Jaguars currently have 68 players on the roster, and will need to trim the group by an additional 15 players before Tuesday’s deadline to get to 53.

Here is the full list of the players who were released (vested veterans with four or more accrued seasons in the NFL) or waived (non-vested veterans with less than four accrued seasons in the NFL) on Monday:

LB Tyrell Adams (released)

DL Auzoyah Alufohai (waived)

RB Ryquell Armstead (waived)

S Rudy Ford (released)

CB Benjie Franklin (waived)

OL KC McDermott (released)

DB Brandon Rusnak (waived)

LB Chapelle Russell (waived)

OL Badara Traore (waived)

WR Laquon Treadwell (released)

For the players who are waived, they are subject to a 24-hour waiver period in which other teams can place a claim for that player.