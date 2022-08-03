2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch TV and live stream info for Jaguars vs Raiders

The 2022 NFL Preseason is set to kickoff on Thursday evening for the annual Hall of Fame Game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The coverage will begin at 7:00 PM ET on NBC with Football Night in America, followed by kick-off.

This will be the debut for new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who replaced the quickly fired Urban Meyer as the man at the helm. Unfortunately for Jaguars fans however, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to be sitting out the game, along with his former Clemson teammate and current Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

We will get a long look at quarterback Jake Luton, who will be getting the start. More importantly, we should get a nice look at some of the new faces on the Jaguars revamped defensive scheme, including first overall pick Travon Walker.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders: