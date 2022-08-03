The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 preseason on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game versus the Las Vegas Raiders (8 p.m. Eastern Time, NBC).

Ahead of the exhibition game, the Jaguars released the team’s unofficial depth chart.

#Jaguars depth chart ahead of preseason Week 0 (1?) against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday:



Lists Hamilton as the starting nose tackle with Fatukasi as an end.



Marvin Jones and Zay Jones outside with Christian Kirk in the slot, as expected.

There aren’t too many surprises here, but while Trevor Lawrence is of course listed as the starting quarterback, he will not play on Thursday night. Additionally, running back Travis Etienne — who is currently listed as the No. 2 running back behind James Robinson — will also not participate in the Hall of Fame Game.

Meanwhile, Robinson is still recovering from an Achilles injury and will miss the game as well, however, he appears to be on track to be ready for the regular season.

Other interesting notes regarding Jacksonville’s depth chart:

DaVon Hamilton is currently listed as the starting nose tackle, while Foley Fatukasi is listed as a defensive end (at 318 pounds). Roy Robertson-Harris is also listed as a starting defensive end.

Rookie Luke Fortner has seemed to win the starting center job, as he has played at the spot with the first-stringers throughout training camp. Meanwhile, Tyler Shatley seems to be locked in as the starter at left guard. Cam Robinson (left tackle), Brandon Scherff (right guard) and Jawaan Taylor (right tackle) are currently listed as the other starters on the offensive line.

The starting outside wide receivers are penciled in as Marvin Jones Jr. and Zay Jones, with Christian Kirk listed as the starting slot receiver.

At tight end, the starters as of press time Evan Engram (“F” tight end) and Chris Manhertz (“Y” tight end), while Dan Arnold is currently the second-string “F” tight end behind Engram.

Josh Allen is now listed as “WILL” (weak-side linebacker), while rookie No. 1-overall pick Travon Walker is the “SAM” (strong-side linebacker). Foye Oluokun and rookie Devin Lloyd are the starting inside linebackers.

In the secondary, Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell are the starting outside cornerbacks, while Darious Williams will man the nickelback (slot) position. Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins are listed as the starting safeties.

On special teams, Logan Cooke is of course the starting punter, while Ryan Santoso is currently listed as the starting kicker and Ross Matiscik is the long snapper. Jamal Agnew is the top kick/punt returner.

Of course, this is all subject to change from now until the season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11. Many of the names mentioned here will likely not see too many reps against the Raiders on Thursday.

Additionally, Jacksonville will get its first ever Hall of Fame inductee, as former left tackle Tony Boselli will be enshrined on Saturday.