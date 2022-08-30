The Jacksonville Jaguars have made 15 roster moves, mostly cuts, in anticipation of getting to their first 53-man roster of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Waived

DL Israel Antwine (Waived)

WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Waived)

OLB Rashod Berry (Waived)

WR Jeff Cotton Jr. (Waived)

CB Xavier Crawford (Waived)

OL Coy Cronk (Waived)

OL Nick Ford (Waived)

CB Gregory Junior (Waived)

S Ayo Oyelola (Waived)

QB E.J. Perry (Waived)

TE Gerrit Prince (Waived)

DT Jay Tufele (Waived)

OL Darryl Williams (Waived)

RB Mekhi Sargent (Waived)

The announcement of Sergent being waived was made by the Jaguars right before the 4 p.m. Eastern Time deadline.

Waived/injured

WR Willie Johnson (Waived/Injured)

DT Raequan Williams (Waived/Injured)

Headlining the cuts is last year’s fourth-round pick in defensive lineman Jay Tufele. It’ll be interesting to see how they fill the nose tackle position with just DaVon Hamilton slotted to play there. Look for Tufele to be a practice squad candidate.

E.J. Perry among the cuts means the Jaguars will go with just two quarterbacks for game days — Trevor Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard. Perry is also a very likely practice squad candidate.

Another practice squad candidate is Israel Antwine, who finished the preseason with five tackles and one sack.