The Jacksonville Jaguars’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season is set.

Head coach Doug Pederson and his staff had to make some difficult decisions with the recent roster cuts, and the team traded away wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., but ultimately these are the players Jacksonville wants for its active roster, at least as of now.

There aren’t a ton of surprises here (outside of keeping two kickers). However, guys like wide receiver Tim Jones, undrafted rookie outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and undrafted rookie cornerback Josh Thompson are players who may not be well-known yet, but earned their spots throughout training camp and the preseason.

Of course, with intriguing players from other teams now on the waiver wire, and perhaps some injuries to deal with, there will still be some more movement in the coming days. As of now, however, Jacksonville’s roster currently looks like this:

Quarterbacks (2):

Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard

Running Backs (3):

James Robinson, Travis Etienne Jr., Snoop Conner (rookie)

Wide Receivers (5):

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., Tim Jones, Jamal Agnew

Tight Ends (4):

Evan Engram, Chris Manhertz, Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell

Offensive Line (9):

Cam Robinson, Tyler Shatley, Luke Fortner (rookie), Brandon Scherff, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little, Ben Bartch, Will Richardson Jr., Cole Van Lanen

Defensive Line (6):

Roy Robertson-Harris, Foley Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Adam Gotsis, Arden Key, Dawuane Smoot

Outside Linebackers (5):

Josh Allen, Travon Walker (rookie), K’Lavon Chaisson, De’Shaan Dixon (rookie), Jamir Jones

Inside Linebackers (4):

Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd (rookie), Chad Muma (rookie), Shaquille Quarterman

Cornerback (7):

Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks, Montaric Brown (rookie), Josh Thompson (rookie)

Safety (4):

Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas

Special Teams (4):

James McCourt (kicker, rookie), Jake Verity (kicker), Logan Cooke (punter), Ross Matiscik (long snapper)

The Jaguars will continue to make roster moves before opening the season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11.