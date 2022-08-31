Jaguars’ most surprising cuts (so far)

NFL teams cut down their roster for the 2022 season on Tuesday afternoon and quite a few teams had a handful of surprises, which means that the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the first spot in waiver priority could be a little juicy heading into Week 1 of the season.

As for the Jaguars, the roster was a little easy to cut, despite how improved it was, but there were a handful of surprise moves that the Jaguars made.

I’d say the two biggest cuts that you could classify as a surprise for the Jaguars were 2022 fourth-round pick defensive lineman Jay Tufele, who many thought would have a nice season after playing in only four games in his rookie year. That wasn’t the case for Tufele at the end of the day however, who as mentioned was released on Tuesday with a slew of other players. The front seven of the Jaguars defense actually has looked very good in the preseason, so someone like Tufele making the cut could just mean they’re too deep or he just didn’t fit the current scheme.

On the offensive side of the ball I think the biggest surprise cut was Laquon Treadwell. This isn’t because I think Treadwell is a potentially great player, however he was one of the Jaguars’ leading receivers in 2021 and seemed to have a nice rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was also on the bigger side as a wide receiver, which is actually something missing from the Jaguars receiving group. Treadwell is someone who will probably be available in-season however if the Jaguars have someone get injured or someone isn’t getting the job done.