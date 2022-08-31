Who are the waiver wire targets for the Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently own the top spot in the 2022 NFL waiver wire priority, which means the team will get first dibs on any players waived in final cuts. For a team like the Jaguars who really want to improve their depth and fill out the edges in some of their position groups, it can be a massive talent adding advantage.

Here are five players that the Jaguars could and probably should target on waivers.

WR Tyler Johnson

I think it’s pretty clear the Jaguars were going to look to add a receiver at some point on waivers, especially after the team released their leading receiver from 2021 in Laquon Treadwell. Johnson would seem to tick all the boxes that you could look for in a fifth receiver. He can make contested catches down the field, in the redzone and can get open in zone coverage as well as down the field. Johnson would be an excellent pickup on waivers for the Jaguars.

OL Alex Leatherwood

The Jaguars offensive line could always use additional depth and talent and former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood could bring that. The biggest hang up with Leatherwood however is claiming his bloated contract, but the Jaguars are one of the few teams who can eat that currently, especially with all the dead money the Las Vegas Raiders have to eat in his release. It’s more likely Leatherwood is someone a team picks up after the wire closes, but someone to keep an eye on.

OL John Leglue

As mentioned with Leatherwood, offensive line depth is always something good teams look for. Leglue started a few games for the Steelers and has shown the ability to play at both guard and tackle.

DT Tyler Shelvin

The Jaguars made some cuts on the interior of their defensive line, so that is an area the team could look to add bodies too. At 6-foot-2, 350 pounds, Shelvin is a big boy to add to the middle when the Jaguars are in a 3-man front.

S Jason Pinnock

While I think the Jaguars are actually in a pretty good spot at the safety position, Pinnock offers versatility in the defensive backfield and also brings ability to the special teams unit, which is something NFL teams always consider on the waiver wire.