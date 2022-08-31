Jaguars announce initial 2022 practice squad

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team’s initial 2022 practice squad.

We have made the following additions to the practice squad. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 31, 2022

Currently, there are 11 members on the team’s practice squad. Jacksonville can add up to 17 players — NFL teams are allowed 16 practice squad players, but safety Ayo Oyelola does not count against the numbers as the Jaguars use the International Player Pathway Program practice squad exemption with him. Expect more additions to be announced later.

So far, Jacksonville’s 2022 practice squad looks like this:

Defensive tackle, Israel Antwine

Wide receiver, Kevin Austin Jr.

Offensive lineman, Coy Cronk

Offensive lineman, Nick Ford

Cornerback, Gregory Junior

Linebacker, Grant Morgan

Safety, Ayo Oyelola (International Player Pathway Program practice squad exemption)

Quarterback, E.J. Perry

Tight end, Gerrit Prince

Running back, Mekhi Sargent

Offensive lineman Darryl Williams

These are all players who spent time with Jacksonville during training camp and the preseason.

Junior, the cornerback, was a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft and was the first player to ever get drafted out of Division II Ouachita Baptist. Perry played significant snaps at quarterback during the preseason. Austin had a chance to make the active roster as an undrafted free agent wide receiver, but didn’t quite get there. As mentioned, Oyelola was allocated to the Jaguars through the International Player Pathway Program.

The Jaguars announced the team’s initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and have already made several changes, parting ways with five players and claiming five others on Wednesday.

Stay tuned with Big Cat Country as more roster moves come in throughout the week.