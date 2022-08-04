The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are meeting in tonight’s annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The depth chart is chock full of players we’d like to see, but head coach Doug Pederson has said publicly that there aren’t too many of them playing. That said, first overall pick Travon Walker might get a series or two. And rookie running back Snoop Conner will get a heavy workload with James Robinson and Travis Etienne still recovering from injuries.

Let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

It’s live blog time...

11:38 PM: Night, y’all.

11:32 PM: THAT’S THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN FOR THE DOUG PEDERSON ERAA AND THE FIRST TWO-POINT CONVERSION OF THE DOUG PEDERSON ERA. HISTORY WILL REMEMBER.

11:14 PM: what

Why not add another?



Austin Walter adds to the lead in Canton. #JAXvsLV



10:34 PM: okay

10:05 PM: Jaguars go into halftime down 20 points. Bring me Kyle Sloter.

9:59 PM: We’re down 20-0. I’m drinking a #beer.

9:53 PM: Keelan Cole is up and smiling after a bad hit on his neck. Phew.

9:51 PM: Vicious hit on former Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole there. Ugh. I love that dude.

9:40 PM: We are at Area Man Runs Onto The Field o’clock.

9:24 PM: Okay, this is a good touchdown celebration by Ameer Abdullah.

9:09 PM: I am too excited during a preseason opener about Travon Walker.

9:03 PM: Yeah, I’ve seen enough of Travon Walker. Keep him loose for the regular season, but put the dude in bubble wrap.

9:02 PM: FIRST NFL SACK FOR TRAVON WALKER!

8:59 PM: Las Vegas is gashing our interior defensive line in the run game.

8:52 PM: Three-and-out for the Jaguars. I don’t like Jake Luton time.

8:45 PM: Raiders up 3-0 after a field goal. It’s Jake Luton time.

8:41 PM: And the kick is away! The season is started! Sort of!

8:02 PM: The Hall of Fame Game is currently in a weather delay.

6:42 PM: The “Did Not Dress” list is out ahead of kickoff.

6:09 PM: There’s QB1, folks.

6:01 PM: And there we have it. The defensive starters will see the field tonight. It won’t be a ton of reps, but we’ll get to see something and that’s encouraging.