Chance Trevor Lawrence plays against Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders, however we didn’t get a chance to see starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in action, as head coach Doug Pederson decided to not have him dress for the game. It’s honestly not a huge surprise and not really necessary for him to play in the game, but it sounds like there is a shot he will play on Friday in front of the home crowd against the Cleveland Browns.

“We’ll see. That’s (the) stuff we’re getting into,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters on Monday when asked if Lawrence would be playing against the Browns. “There’s a chance, but we’ll continue to have those conversations.”

While it’s not vital that Lawrence plays in the preseason, you’d like to at least see him get a handful of series just to get some “game speed” reps in, especially in front of the home fans in Jacksonville.

My guess would be Lawrence plays a series or two on Friday, a few more the next preseason game and then he’s sat down until the Week 1 opener.