Jaguars bring back QB E.J. Perry, release Kyle Sloter

On Tuesday, the Jaguars announced they’ve signed rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. They released QB Kyle Sloter as a corresponding move. The team’s roster is set at 91.

It was reported earlier today by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that Perry would be signed to a one-year deal.

Quarterback EJ Perry, who was with Jacksonville earlier this off-season, reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Jaguars to return to Jacksonville, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Jacksonville initially signed Perry following the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of Brown. He chose the Jaguars over the Philadelphia Eagles after initially agreeing to terms with the latter. However, he would be released on July 24 with a non-football injury designation.

Sloter was subsequently brought in to provide depth at the position due to Perry’s release and with backup QB C.J. Beathard still making his way back from a groin injury suffered during Organized Team Activities.

“With EJ, again with an injury this summer, we had to make a decision because he needed another arm in here to keep throwing and all of that,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said when asked about the move to open camp on July 25.

“This is a great opportunity for him to really embrace this chance, embrace this opportunity, get some time in maybe these first couple of games, and get some meaningful reps and tape out there not only for us but also for other teams.”

Sloter would play in the team’s first preseason game last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 13 out of 25 of his passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. A five-yard toss to running back Nathan Cottrell, who was waived/injured on Sunday.

Now, Jacksonville has a quartet of quarterbacks that includes starter Trevor Lawrence, Beathard, Jake Luton and Perry.

They will take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET.