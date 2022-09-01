The Tennessee Titans will be without their most talented pass rusher this season—linebacker Harold Landry suffered an ACL tear injury in practice today, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A loss before the season even begins: Titans’ pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Harold Landry has played 64 games for the Titans since entering the NFL as an early second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has 31.0 sacks in his career, including three in two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Here is what our friends (sort of?) over at Music City Miracles had to say:

It likely ends Landry’s 2022 campaign before it officially began. It’s a crushing blow to the Titans defense. Landry enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2021 after recording 12.0 sacks, 74 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one fumble forced en route to earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. Landry was rewarded with a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed in March. Landry is a staple on Tennessee’s defense and often plays 90-plus percent of the team’s defensive snaps on a weekly basis. Landry has been extremely consistent and healthy throughout his career as a Titan. This is an unfortunate setback that can occur at any given moment given the physical nature of the sport.

While an injury is nothing to root for, if Harold Landry is gone for the season that takes away most of the Titans’ sack production against the Jaguars last season. Tennessee had five sacks in two games, and Derick Robinson (1.0) and Denico Autry (1.0) were the only other Titans to take down Trevor Lawrence in 2021.