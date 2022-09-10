Jaguars vs. Commanders: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2022 NFL season on Sunday on the road, taking on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. It will be a very interesting matchup with two teams looking to make big time jumps, the Commanders with a new quarterback in the form of Carson Wentz and for the Jaguars Trevor Lawrence with new head coach Doug Pederson.

Quick Hits

Trevor Lawrence will start in his second season in 2022 with the Jaguars after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In the Jaguars Week 1 contest at Houston in 2021, Lawrence threw for a season-high 332 yards and three TDs.

Linebacker Josh Allen, punter Logan Cooke, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker Foye Oluokun and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff will serve as the team’s captains this season.

The 2022 season opener marks Jacksonville’s fourth time playing at Washington in franchise history and the first time they have opened the season against the Commanders. It will be the Jaguars’ first time opening on the road against an NFC opponent since 2018 when they defeated the New York Giants, 20-15.

First overall pick Travon Walker will make his NFL debut on Sunday.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Commanders

Live Stream: FOX

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM • 99.9 FM

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Odds: Jaguars are +2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook