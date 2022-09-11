Jaguars vs. Commanders: Week 1 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Washington Commanders in the Week 1 season opener for both teams. Kickoff is Sunday, September 11 at 1:00pm ET at FedEx Field in Summerville, Maryland.

It’ll be a very interesting matchup with two teams looking to make big time jumps—the Commanders with Carson Wentz as their newly signed QB1 and the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence entering his sophomore season under new head coach Doug Pederson.

11:30 AM: Inactives for the Jaguars for today’s game include safety Daniel Thomas, rookie running back Snoop Conner and others:

6:50 AM: What does James Robinson’s return today mean? What could his role be less than a year from season-ending injury? John Shipley over at Jaguar Report has the answers.

6:30 AM: Need a little primer for today? Gus Logue has the keys to victory for Doug Pederson in his Jaguars debut today. Click here to give it a read.