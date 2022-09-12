Jaguars Daily: Way too many missed chances in loss to Commanders

Sign up for Big Cat Country’s twice-a-week newsletter Keep Choppin’ Wood newsletter and get news, opinion, and more straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

It is Monday. Doug Pederson & Co. squandered too many chances in the season opener to start 1-0, so there’s that.

Here’s all the Jacksonville Jaguars news that’s fit to print, or find from around the Internet.

4 takeaways from Jaguars loss to Commanders in season opener

The Jaguars struggled early, then struggled late, and a little in between as they lost the season opener 28-22 to the Washington Commanders. Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes to spoil Doug Pederson’s head coaching debut. Click here to read Cole Pepper’s four biggest takeaways from the game.

Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to Hall of Fame quarterback

Doug Pederson has been around some talented quarterbacks in his career, and now he has a chance to help develop Trevor Lawrence. While those two have only been working together since January, Pederson already sees big things with the second-year quarterback.

While speaking to former quarterback Brett Favre on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, the Jaguars head coach compared Lawrence to the Hall of Famer.

The good, the bad, and the ugly from Jacksonville’s loss to Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars went through the full scale of emotions during Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders.

They had an encouraging first few minutes, a brutal overall half, a comeback bid that put them in the driver’s seat, and a collapse in the final quarter that felt far too much like the Jaguars of years past.

Read more about what was encouraging... what was discouraging... and what left us scratching our head in John Shipley’s latest postgame column up on Jaguar Report.

Jaguars predicted get at least 6 wins after 100,000 season-long simulations

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be much better than they were last year and improve upon their win total. That’s if The Athletic’s computers can be trusted.

The Athletic ran an NFL betting model using various metrics to create projections for each team. They then used these projections for each game of the season to get a projected spread and converted it into a projected winning percentage. After repeating this process 100,000 times, they were able to find an expected win total for each team.

For the Jaguars, that number was 6.2 wins this season. And even with an improved win-loss record, Greg Auman believes the early-season slate of games is going to be very important.

Travon Walker wants even more in his game performances going forward

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised many when they took Georgia defender Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he looked every bit worth the selection Sunday when he recorded a sack and an interception against the Washington Commanders.

"A player like me... they drafted #1... is supposed to make plays like that"



- @44Ytw on his regular season debut pic.twitter.com/YxuAjINPXj — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022

The only one who wasn’t satisfied with the performance was Walker himself.

“It has to be more than just one sack or one pick because obviously we didn’t win the game,” Walker told reporters after a 28-22 loss in Week 1. “A player like me that they drafted number one is supposed to make plays like that, so I need to continue to make plays.”

While Walker holds himself to a high standard, his debut put the rookie pass rusher in rare company. He joined Tony Brackens as one of two Jaguars to record a sack and an interception in their NFL debut. Walker also became the first player in the league in four years to accomplish that feat in their first career game.