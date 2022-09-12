Jaguars sign 2 players to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars added OL James Murray and DL Corey Peters to the practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team correspondingly released LB Grant Morgan and OL Nick Ford.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Peters visited with the Jaguars last week before signing a practice squad deal on Monday. The veteran defensive tackle was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Atlanta, where he spent the first five years of his career. Peters played the following six seasons in Arizona, where current Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner coached in 2020 and 2021.

There was literally zero nose tackle depth behind DaVon Hamilton after Jacksonville released Malcom Brown last month; a curious move considering Brown is a solid player, and one that the front office previously traded for and extended. The Jaguars allowed just 3.0 yards per carry to the Commanders in Week 1 but could use the interior depth in a division that includes Rex Burkhead, not to mention Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

Murray is a four-year practice squad journeyman who mostly recently played in Baltimore. (No, this isn’t the guy from Impractical Jokers.) He was added less than 24 hours after the Jaguars allowed 10 quarterback hits in its season opener.

To make room for those two, the team cut Ford, a 2022 undrafted rookie center out of Utah, and Peters, another ‘22 UDFA who previously walked on as a linebacker at Arkansas.