Jaguars open as 4-point dogs to the Colts

It’s a familiar spot for the Jacksonville Jaguars to be, the home team as a four-point underdog as AFC South divisional rival the Indianapolis Colts come to town. The past what seems like forever, we have seen the Jaguars be dogs very often, often more than a field goal favorite, and our pals over at DraftKings sports book seem to show the Jaguars being underdogs by, technically, two scores.

Despite the frustrating loss, the Jaguars did actually look like a much improved team overall, at least compared to the 2021 season. The Colts have been struggling for a while to find their way and once again start the NFL season with a new quarterback, this time former long time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The Colts ended up with a beautiful tie in Week 1, but they’ve also really struggled in Jacksonville the past few years. I’d think that struggle continues on Sunday.