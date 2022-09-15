Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

The 2022 NFL seasons kicked off last week with a crazy opening weekend, as is the recent history of the NFL opening weekend. There were lots of upsets, some crazy injuries and even a tie. Some old giants appeared like they could be vulnerable to be over turned this year and some grizzled veterans who thought the grass was greener, ended up struggling on the opening weekend.

This Thursday two teams who looked stellar on opening weekend ready up for an AFC West clash, as the Los Angeles Chargers head to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers opening win was a lot more comfortable than the scoreboard looked, holding a 24-13 lead until less than five minutes to go in the game, while the Chiefs absolutely dump trucked the Cardinals, leading 37-7 as the fourth quarter started. The matchup on Thursday should be a great one.

How to follow the game

Date: Thursday, Sept. 15

Kickoff: 5:15 PT/8.15 ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Watch it live: On Prime Video

Current betting odds at DraftKings and Big Cat Country picks: