Jaguars Daily: Where scouts and coaches think Trevor Lawrence struggled

Here’s all the Jacksonville Jaguars news that’s fit to print, or find from around the Internet.

Where NFL scouts and coaches think Trevor Lawrence struggled

Two years ago, it was hard to find many — if any — critiques of Trevor Lawrence as a quarterback.

But 18 games into his professional career with the Jacksonville Jaguars has produced three wins, 15 losses, and a host of criticism about the play and development of a player most in the football world tabbed as generational.

But where do NFL personnel actually see Lawrence as struggling after 18 starts? Those who watched the Jaguars weekly last year have their own theories, but according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, some in the NFL have their own.

Jonathan Taylor wants Colts to have “killer instinct” against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have had one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL going on three years now.

They’ve got a sharp head coach in Frank Reich and have had some talented quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and now Matt Ryan, but it’s their running backs—in particular Jonathan Taylor—that make them such an issue for defensive coordinators to combat.

Jonathan Taylor recently sat down with Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur and lead analyst Zach Hicks to discuss his partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup and how it inspired him as a kid, how he feels about the Colts’ Week 1 tie with the Houston Texans and subsequent big divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as his thoughts on the Colts’ new-look offense under Matt Ryan.

Jaguars film room: Week 1 offense

Y’all, we made it. Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. After a long offseason of empty takes, we have 60 minutes of on-field product to spew about.

The Jaguars lost their first game under Doug Pederson by a score of 22-28 to the Washington Commanders. It felt like a typical Jags loss filled with self-inflicted mistakes like penalties, turnovers, and plays left on the field. Those things definitely happened on Sunday, but there’s actually even more positive takeaways than negative if you pay close attention.

Jaguars film room: Week 1 defense

#Jaguars Week 1 Film Room - Defense https://t.co/EKoAXnXiiG — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 15, 2022

The Jaguars defense played its first game under new head coach Doug Pederson and first-time defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell in a Week 1 loss to the Commanders.

Big Cat Country’s Gus Logue went through each defensive play from Sunday on a recent live stream and you can watch it here!

What do the stats tell us about the Jaguars’ Week 1 loss?

With Week 1 officially in the books, there is no question Jacksonville made too many mistakes. Whether it be penalties, drops or other unforced errors, the team wasn’t able to get a handle on the game.

Still, there were some positives that came out of the game, including the team’s ability to throw while not experiencing pressure, and a few of the newcomers that made an impact in Week 1.

Read more from Demetrius Harvey about what the box score told us about the season-opening loss.

Week 1 film breakdown: Gus Logue goes in depth live on Twitter

Want to get an even deeper understanding of the Jaguars’ loss to the Commanders in Week 1?

Gus Logue went in-depth on Twitter Live last night to break down both sides of the ball.

Jaguars vs. Commanders: Snap count analysis

Jaguars vs. Commanders: Week 1 Snap Count Analysis https://t.co/vS22mnzwx2 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 14, 2022

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player’s usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team’s strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jaguars after their 28-22 loss to the Commanders on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan Jacksonville went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? John Shipley from JaguarReport.com examines here.

Jacksonville psychologist says Jaguars’ performance has triggered discussions during therapy sessions

Following the Jaguars’ season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders, News4JAX has learned a shocking admission from a Jacksonville psychologist, who says some fans have actually been seeking therapy due to the team’s performance.

I couldn’t believe it when Dr. Justin D’Arienzo, a clinical psychologist, told me this. My story Monday started with the idea of speaking with a doctor about how fans can deal with the pain of another loss, but during the interview, D’Arienzo told me that he’s actually treated Jaguars fans who are distraught over the team’s losing record.

What we learned from the season opener, and how it can change going forward

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their 2022 NFL season opener to the Washington Commanders in a frustrating 28-22 loss that many would argue actually should have been a win by the Jaguars. The game looked bleak for the Jaguars, sitting at 14-3 heading into the halftime with some missed opportunities, but after some halftime adjustments they rallied back to pull ahead 22-14, then some defensive breakdowns and stalls on the offense led to their ultimate downfall and first loss of the season.

Here are three things we learned on Sunday.

4 takeaways from Jaguars loss to Commanders in season opener

The Jaguars struggled early, then struggled late, and a little in between as they lost the season opener 28-22 to the Washington Commanders. Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes to spoil Doug Pederson’s head coaching debut. Click here to read Cole Pepper’s four biggest takeaways from the game.

Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to Hall of Fame quarterback

Doug Pederson has been around some talented quarterbacks in his career, and now he has a chance to help develop Trevor Lawrence. While those two have only been working together since January, Pederson already sees big things with the second-year quarterback.

While speaking to former quarterback Brett Favre on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, the Jaguars head coach compared Lawrence to the Hall of Famer.

The good, the bad, and the ugly from Jacksonville’s loss to Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars went through the full scale of emotions during Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders.

They had an encouraging first few minutes, a brutal overall half, a comeback bid that put them in the driver’s seat, and a collapse in the final quarter that felt far too much like the Jaguars of years past.

Read more about what was encouraging... what was discouraging... and what left us scratching our head in John Shipley’s latest postgame column up on Jaguar Report.

Jaguars predicted get at least 6 wins after 100,000 season-long simulations

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be much better than they were last year and improve upon their win total. That’s if The Athletic’s computers can be trusted.

The Athletic ran an NFL betting model using various metrics to create projections for each team. They then used these projections for each game of the season to get a projected spread and converted it into a projected winning percentage. After repeating this process 100,000 times, they were able to find an expected win total for each team.

For the Jaguars, that number was 6.2 wins this season. And even with an improved win-loss record, Greg Auman believes the early-season slate of games is going to be very important.

Travon Walker wants even more in his game performances going forward

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised many when they took Georgia defender Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he looked every bit worth the selection Sunday when he recorded a sack and an interception against the Washington Commanders.

"A player like me... they drafted #1... is supposed to make plays like that"



- @44Ytw on his regular season debut pic.twitter.com/YxuAjINPXj — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022

The only one who wasn’t satisfied with the performance was Walker himself.

“It has to be more than just one sack or one pick because obviously we didn’t win the game,” Walker told reporters after a 28-22 loss in Week 1. “A player like me that they drafted number one is supposed to make plays like that, so I need to continue to make plays.”

While Walker holds himself to a high standard, his debut put the rookie pass rusher in rare company. He joined Tony Brackens as one of two Jaguars to record a sack and an interception in their NFL debut. Walker also became the first player in the league in four years to accomplish that feat in their first career game.