Colts vs. Jaguars: How to watch Week 2 matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars head into Week 2 in an AFC South matchup for what could be first place at home at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, as they welcome in the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville started the season with a loss on the road to the Washington Commanders, though it was a game many felt the Jaguars probably should have actually won.

The Colts on the other hand are coming off a Week 1 tie against the Tennessee Titans, so while technically tied for first place in the AFC South headed into Jacksonville, the winner of Sunday’s game could be sitting at the top if the Titans end up losing. It could be a tough game for the Colts, with new veteran quarterback Matt Ryan at the helm, as the Colts seem a little banged up already in the season.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM • 99.9 FM

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Jaguars are +4, per DraftKings Sportsbook