Colts-Jaguars: 3 things to watch on Sunday

Coming off a tough loss to the Washington Commanders on the road in the opening weekend of the 2022 NFL Season, the Jacksonville Jaguars come back home to TIAA Bank Field to welcome AFC South Rival, the Indianapolis Colts. While our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook show the Jaguars as a dog in the game, I do think this is one that Jaguars fans should expect Jacksonville to win.

There were some few key areas last week to both look for encouragement and something to work on, but there are some simple keys to the game that should see the Jaguars pick up the win on Sunday against the Colts.

Protect the Quarterback

As our own Gus Logue noted watching back the offense, Trevor Lawrence played a bit better than it looked live and a lot of that was because he was simply under duress all day long. When Lawrence had time against the Commanders, the Jaguars marched up and down the field.

Hit the Quarterback

The Jaguars struggled to slow down Carson Wentz, which exposed the Jaguars secondary and the safety position for it being average at best, as Gus pointed out in his film review. The key to stopping the Colts offense on Sunday is going to be slowing down Jonathan Taylor and forcing the Colts to lean on Matt Ryan. When you force the Colts into that position, the Jaguars must put the pressure on the immobile Ryan and hit him often.

Run the Ball

The Jaguars got away from running the football last Sunday against the Commanders, despite being effective with it. Some of the was being down two scores and some of it was easing in James Robinson, coming off an Achilles injury, but there is no doubt when the Jaguars ran the ball on Sunday it worked. Against the Colts the Jaguars should shoot for a steady diet of Robinson and Travis Etienne to control the game.