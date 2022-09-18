Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 2 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 2 home opener. Kickoff is Sunday, September 18 at 1:00pm ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville heads into Week 2 in an AFC South matchup for what could be first place at home at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, as they welcome in Indianapolis. Jacksonville started the season with a loss on the road to the Washington Commanders, though it was a game many felt the Jaguars probably should have actually won.

The Colts on the other hand are coming off a Week 1 tie against the Titans while technically tied for first place in the AFC South headed into Jacksonville, the winner of Sunday’s game could be sitting at the top if the Titans end up losing. It could be a tough game for the Colts, with new veteran quarterback Matt Ryan at the helm, as the Colts seem a little banged up already in the season.

Ready... set... let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

It’s live blog time...

7:00 AM: This is setting up to be a very nice opportunity for a bounce back game for both the offense and defense. The latest news? Michael Pittman is out for today’s game. That’s two receivers out for the Colts. Throw in linebacker Shaquille Leonard and... well... the Jaguars need to take advantage of this.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) has been downgraded to Out. https://t.co/nTtokMmttW — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 17, 2022

6:30 AM: Need a little prep for today? Gus Logue broke down the film on the offense and defense from last week’s performance. Check ‘em out.