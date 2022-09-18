The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the team’s first victory of the 2022 season with a dominating 24-0 shutout victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars move to 1-1 on the young season, while the Colts fall to 0-1-1.

TIAA Bank Field continues to be a nightmare for the Colts, as Indianapolis has not won in Jacksonville since 2014. This was Jacksonville’s first shutout victory since 2018, which was also against the Colts (6-0).

The Colts would receive the ball to start the game. Indianapolis would drive into Jacksonville’s territory, but the possession would end after Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. That play would set the tone for the rest of the contest.

Jacksonville wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. On the Jaguars’ first possession, quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the offense on a 15-play, 68-yard drive that took 9:11 off of the clock. Lawrence would cap the drive with a 10-yard strike to wide receiver Christian Kirk in the end zone. Kicker Riley Patterson would add on the extra point to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, after the teams traded a few punts, the Jaguars would score again. A six-play, 79-yard drive that took 3:40 off the clock ended with a 37-yard rushing touchdown by running back James Robinson. Patterson’s extra point was good, and the Jaguars led the Colts 14-0.

Patterson would add a 52-yard field goal before the break to give the Jaguars a 17-0 lead at halftime. Jacksonville received the ball to open the second half, but would be forced to punt.

The Jacksonville defense then forced another Indianapolis punt, and Lawrence would lead the Jaguars on a 12-play, 92-yard drive that took 7:42 off of the clock. Lawrence and Kirk would finish off the possession once again, connecting for a five-yard touchdown. Following Patterson’s extra point, the Jaguars took a 24-0 lead with just 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

That would end the scoring on the day, but the Jaguars would force multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville intercepted Ryan two more times (rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd and second-year safety Andre Cisco both recorded their first career interceptions), and got the ball back on downs on two separate occasions with the Colts deep into the red zone. The Jaguars also recorded five sacks on the day, including two from outside linebacker Josh Allen.

Lawrence had an outstanding performance, completing 25 of 30 passes (83.3 percent) for 235 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Robinson rushed 23 times for 64 yards and a touchdown. Kirk led the Jaguars in receiving with six catches for 78 yards and two scores. Jacksonville out-gained Indianapolis 331-218, and did not turn the ball over a single time.

It was a rough day for Ryan, as he completed 16 of 30 passes (53.3 percent) for just 195 yards with the three interceptions and five sacks taken. The Jaguars also held running back Jonathan Taylor to just 54 yards on nine carries.

The victory over the Colts also marks Doug Pederson’s first win in his tenure as head coach of the Jaguars.

The Jaguars will travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at So-Fi Stadium next week on Sunday, Sept 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.